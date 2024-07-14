Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

