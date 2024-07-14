Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.61 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

