Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.