Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

