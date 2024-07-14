Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.56.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

