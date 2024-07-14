Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
