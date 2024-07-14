Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.3 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

