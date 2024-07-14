Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.44% of MAG Silver worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 200,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.