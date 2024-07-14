Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

