Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

