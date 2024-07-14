Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

