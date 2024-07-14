Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

BG opened at $111.10 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

