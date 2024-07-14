Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.63 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

