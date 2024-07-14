Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.