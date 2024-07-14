Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

