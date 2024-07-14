Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $382.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

