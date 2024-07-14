Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,486,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $174.82 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

