Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Everest Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $381.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

