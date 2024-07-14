Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

