Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

GPC stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $169.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

