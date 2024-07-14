Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Masco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.