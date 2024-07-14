Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

BSX opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

