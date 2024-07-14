Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

