Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.