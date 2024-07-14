Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,486 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.