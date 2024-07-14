Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BABA opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

