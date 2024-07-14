Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $104.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.