Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.