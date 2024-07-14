Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $146.34.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.