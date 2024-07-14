Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

