Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

