Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 243,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH opened at $12.63 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

