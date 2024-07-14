Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $84.86 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

