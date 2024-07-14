Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.