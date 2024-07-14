Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 585,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

