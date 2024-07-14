Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $229.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day moving average of $236.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.