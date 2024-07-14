Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $537.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

