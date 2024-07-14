Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $27,049,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.66.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
