Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

