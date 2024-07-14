Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $316,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 235.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $3,163,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

KTB stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.