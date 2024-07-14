Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

