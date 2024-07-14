Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,414 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

