Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 322,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.2 %

NiSource stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

View Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.