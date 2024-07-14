Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

