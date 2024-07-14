Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 24,550 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 931,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 871,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.86 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

