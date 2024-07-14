Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

