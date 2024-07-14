Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,373 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

