Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 27,571 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 1.07% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.8 %

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.49 million, a PE ratio of -157.26 and a beta of 0.47. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.