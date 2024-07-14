Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,833 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.