Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,331 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

